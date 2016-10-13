Whitsunday juniors sign off with fun day

SEASON END: Junior WFC players (front) Bracken Graham, Reece Mathews, Isobell Wilson (back), Tyler Tovey, Shannon Mathews, Oliver Wilson, Ryan Tovey and Beth Lewis at their presentation day.

SOCCER: With the winter sport codes winding down, the Whitsunday Football Club juniors had their break-up last Sunday.

The day featured a stack of family fun with games, face painting, fairy floss and popcorn; and medals were presented to all players after the festivities.

The 2016 season saw WFC eight junior teams with age groups from under-6s to under-11s.

In a first for the club, one of their teams played in the Mackay competition (under-11s) and the club is hoping to increase this to more teams in the 2017 season.

It has also been a very busy season with several WFC teams travelling to and successfully competing in carnivals in both Townsville and Mackay.

The Squirts program for ages 3-5 also made its debut with budding football players getting their first taste of the game.

The club welcomed the Brisbane Roar earlier this year for a junior clinic, with organisers hopeful it could become an annual event.

The club wishes to thank all coaches and helpers and also junior co-ordinator Catherine Cooper.

WFC looks forward to the 2017 season.