Whitsunday mother shares personal story ahead of Relay for Life

Jacob Wilson | 7th Oct 2016 4:57 PM
SPEAKING OUT: Caped Crusaders campaigner Kerry Dibben with daughter Olivia Dibben puts a human face to what Relay For Life can achieve
SPEAKING OUT: Caped Crusaders campaigner Kerry Dibben with daughter Olivia Dibben puts a human face to what Relay For Life can achieve

KERRY Dibben might not be alive today if it wasn't for the community driven support for causes like Relay for Life.

Kerry underwent surgery in 2012 after a melanoma was discovered on her left foot, previously misdiagnosed as a plantar wart.

The cancer metastasised to her brain in January this year, intensifying her "grim” situation.

Despite this painful experience, recent medical developments have played a critical role in improving the Airlie Beach resident's quality of life.

"I had this new immunotherapy treatment in Melbourne and to give you an idea of how fast things are developing in the treatment of melanoma it wasn't even around when I was misdiagnosed,” she said.

"It seems to be working well and I feel better now than I did 12 months ago.

"I'm testimony to what happens with those research dollars, it's why I'm still here today.”

Kerry remains in stage four of the cancer and is unsure how much time she has left, but she cherishes every opportunity to extend the life she loves.

And your support can make all the difference to ensure people like Kerry can continue to lead happy lives.

Kerry urges members of the Whitsunday and other communities to show support and fight back against a disease that affects everyone.

"The thing with cancer is its not about who has the biggest story, it's that there have been so many people that can tell a story of how they have been affected by cancer, whether personally or through family or friends,” she said.

Kerry has some advice for those like her confronting cancer.

"It's okay to have your days where you fall into a heap and you are really sad and upset but just don't live in that space all the time because you need to get out and enjoy it,” she said.

Kerry's 2016 Whitsunday Relay for Life group - the Caped Crusaders - raised over $12,000 for the event.

Everyone is encouraged to donate to help Relay for Life Whitsundays reach their goal of raising $45,000.

Relay for Life is being held at the Proserpine Show Grounds from 3pm, tomorrow, October 8.

Topics:  airlie beach, cancer, cannonvale, proserpine, relay for life

