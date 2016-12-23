Whitsunday mum speaks out on Autism

WHEN it comes to raising kids with autism, it is important to know you are not alone.

This is the advice of Whitsunday mother Sharon May who raised her two sons Jai, 19 and Darcy, 17.

Both boys were diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

"You have to talk to people and surround yourself with a support group and regularly talk it out," Sharon said.

"If you don't you get too emotional and upset, it just becomes overwhelming and confusing and you question yourself all the time."

Sharon said her toughest parenting experience was when her kids were aged between 2-8, citing frequent cases of tantrums and yelling.

"Not understanding autism as a young parent is difficult but gradually it becomes easier," she said.

Having done the hard yards, Sharon said she wouldn't have her boys any other way.

"I'm really happy they are autistic, both of them are very talented in their own way," she said.

"Maybe (Darcy) could do a course in IT - when you put him on a computer he just knows how to read, explore, develop and learn."

According to Autism link, between 65 and 103 children under 15 years are diagnosed with autism in the Whitsundays.

Autism Link managing director Rebecca Keysers urged the community to be aware of support services and assistance.

"With growing numbers of children being affected by Autism, community support is vital to help them lead happy and connected lives," she said.

The Endeavour Foundation provides learning and lifestyle services as well as respite and accommodation for people of all ages with a disability.

To make an enquiry call 49461461.