Whitsunday police are 'Lord of the Rings'

10th Nov 2016 10:34 AM
FOUND: This ring was located on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach (near the main street round-about) at 10am on Sunday, November 6.
FOUND: This ring was located on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach (near the main street round-about) at 10am on Sunday, November 6.

THE police officer in charge at the Whitsundays must feel a little like the "Lord of the Rings” according to the Queensland Police Service, who have reported yet another piece of lost jewellery handed in at Airlie Beach. "If there is another town in Queensland where more jewellery items are lost and found I don't want to know about it!” Senior Constable Steve Smith said. The image pictured shows the most recently found ring located on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach (near the main street round-about) at 10am on Sunday, November 6. If you have information about who may be the owner of this ring you can contact the Whitsunday Police station on 0749 488888. Anyone with information which could assist with this matter can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800333000 or crimestoppers.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

