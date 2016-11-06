Whitsunday Police give chase after bottle shop incident

WHITSUNDAY Police attended the Cellarbrations bottle shop yesterday afternoon at around 6pm.

A Coles worker reported seeing a man running from the store and said a group of bystanders witnessed him cross Shute Harbour Rd as he fled the area.

A patrol car and prisoner transport vehicle from the Whitsunday Police Station in pursuit of the man travelled at high speed in the direction of Airlie Beach and returned to the Cellarbrations store to the interview the shop keeper.

The incident was not recorded on the police log but if anyone can shed light on the incident please call the Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888.