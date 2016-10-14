Whitsunday Regional Council on the right track

MAKING PROGRESS: Whitsunday Regional Council was one of ten Queensland councils to achieve a tick of approval from the Queensland Audit Office report released this week.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has made significant economic progress.

According to a Queensland Audit Office report released this week, Whitsunday Regional Council was credited as one of ten regional councils to achieve a tick of approval for sound long-term economic planning.

This assessment contrasts with the substantial debt problems the council faced three years ago.

Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson said the report reflected the Council's sensible approach.

"In regards to net financial liabilities we have reduced these from 52.2% in 2014 to currently sit at 2.3%,” he said.

"The data in the report shows outstanding improvement on a range of metrics for council in stark contrast to where we were three years ago."

The report paints a more gloomy picture of the capacity of other Queensland councils to understand how much funding is required to maintain roads, water and sewerage in the long-term.