Whitsunday resort for sale with $6m price tag

A RESORT in the Whitsundays is on the market for $5,990,000.

Cape Gloucester Beach Resort, about 172km north of Mackay, includes a licensed bar, restaurant and self-contained cabins (45 beds).

According to its website, the resort was established in 1995 with the purchase of 150 acres on the eastern shore of Edgecumbe Bay. Cape Gloucester Beach Resort was designed to be a small, inviting and environmentally sustainable resort.

The resort has been dubbed a "popular destination for boaties, adjacent 'Shag Island' and has become a must-go place for thousands of cruisers each year" the advertisement says.

It also hosts live musicians and weddings.

Cape Gloucester Resort is for sale. Shakira Sellen

Cape Gloucester is 13 hectares of bush, lined by several hundred metres of clean sandy beach.

North-facing, the aspect is dominated by majestic Gloucester Island and ensures good anchorage year round with several registered moorings, the advertisement states.

Options are in place for the buyer, whether it be related to further development or resort management.

It is being sold by Mackay and Marina Real Estate - Mackay Harbour.