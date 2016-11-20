Whitsunday Sailing Club welcomes locals with open arms

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club is on a mission to attract more locals than ever and re-elected commodore, Stuart Harris, is determined to see it happen.

"We're trying to make it more community-based," he said.

Mr Harris, along with President Tim Parker were re-elected to the committee for their second term at the club's AGM meeting this morning.

The club retained many of its original board but with the introduction of two new faces, Clayton Matthews and Tania Bartrim.

Now a member of 12 years, Mr Harris said he was pleased to learn of his re-election and said he was eager to continue and complete the projects he'd begun.

"For me, it's a privilege to represent the members of the club and it's nice to know they've entrusted their confidence in me again," he said.

"Here I am, and here we go again."

Mr Harris said a goal the committee wished to achieve was removing the perception some have of the club being an 'elitist club'.

"You don't need to be able to afford a boat (to be a member)," he said.

"You can just come and sail on the boats and become a part of the club and crew."

Mr Parker said the board was "really good looking towards the future" and agreed it was important for locals to feel welcome.

"We want to improve facilities of the club and attract more of the locals in here," he said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get more kids in sailing this year with an improved sail training system which we have new boats coming to assist with that."

Mr Parker said he welcomed locals to become a social member of the Whitsunday Sailing Club where they can receive discounts.

For more information contact 4946 6138.