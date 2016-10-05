27°
Whitsunday triathletes nab Mackay podium spots

5th Oct 2016 4:30 PM
RUNNING IT HOME: Former Hamilton Island resident and men's winner Ryan Palazzi took the win in the Mackay Triathlon.
RUNNING IT HOME: Former Hamilton Island resident and men's winner Ryan Palazzi took the win in the Mackay Triathlon. Contributed

TRIATHLON: Paul Fraser and Kes Reid flew the flag for the Whitsunday Tri Club at the recent Mackay Triathlon, both finishing third in their highly competitive 40-49-year categories.

Racing over the Olympic distance of 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, Fraser and Reid put in stellar performances to find themselves on the podium.

Fraser had an excellent bike-run combo to narrowly miss the silver, finishing in an impressive 2:38.

Reid, preparing for her first ever half ironman in her homeland of New Zealand later this year, stepped up her preparations from her Airlie Beach Triathlon effort, which is held over the shorter Sprint distance format.

Reid acquitted herself well, with her 2:58 effort placing her third in her 40-49-year category.

New club member Michael Fraser raced in the Sprint distance and finished in an admirable 1 hour 23 minutes.

Fraser is part of a growing group, with the local club enjoying strong growth on the back of its stellar race schedule but more importantly its supportive and inclusive training program.

With club stalwarts John Hunter and James Carman undertaking a recent development coaches course, the coaching and training structures will continue to improve and provide for all levels of athlete.

Winner of the 2016 Colorbond Airlie Beach title, Katy Duffield, added to her collection of wins in north Queensland with a stellar 2hour 15 minute effort, putting her more than 12minutes clear of her nearest rival.

For the men, it was former Hamilton Island resident Ryan Palazzi who took the win in 2:08 to continue his strong showing in the event.

Next up for local triathletes will be the Bowen Triathlon being held from October 15-16.

With a junior event on the Saturday and Sprint, Enticer and team options on the Sunday, the racing is set to attract a number of Whitsunday athletes.

Given its location, the Bowen Triathlon attracts competitors from both powerhouse locations in Mackay and Townsville and provides the ultimate test.

Entries are open online at whitsundaytriclub.com. You can also visit the website if you would like to become part of the club and partake in training.

Looking further ahead, in exciting news the Hamilton Island Triathlon has sold out of individual entry slots.

Despite increasing its field size from previous years, the event still sold out an unprecedented eight weeks out from the event.

Team slots are still available, as are entries in the Junior Triathlon and the iconic Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim, both to be held on the Sunday of the three-day festival from November 11-13.

For details or to join an event, visit www.hamilton island.com.au/ endurance-series.

