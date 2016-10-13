Whitsunday wedding spots you need to know

GETTING HITCHED: The Tourism Whitsundays and Wedding Whitsundays wedding PR famil event was a big hit.

OUT of the box thinking can make a difference toward a magical wedding experience.

This is why Tourism Whitsundays and Wedding Whitsundays hosted a wedding PR famil event to highlight the magical wedding locations on the Whitsunday mainland last week.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was important to showcase the wonderful wedding destinations that existed beyond the islands.

"I had a chat to all (people involved) and they were very, very impressed and a lot weren't aware of what was available on the mainland,” he said.

The event was held at a number of locations, including Earlando, where mock wedding ceremonies took place.

Earlando event co-ordinator Hannah Mooney said the event reflected well for the region.

"The guests were wonderful and had an amazing time,” she said.

"They all left with a really positive view and excellent vibe of what the Whitsundays has to offer.”

Mock weddings were also held at locations including Rose Bay Resort in Bowen, Mirage and Palm Bay.