Whitsunday woman warms TV

WHITSUNDAY woman Pam Harrison missed out by the skin of her teeth on winning a quarter of a million dollars on the TV show Millionaire Hot Seat.

To claim the money she had to correctly answer the question: In addition to the UK, Queen Elizabeth II is the constitutional monarch of how many Commonwealth realms?

"I was going to choose 'B' which was the right answer. I knew it wasn't 'A',” she said. "He said you have nine seconds and I said lock in 'C' Eddie and he immediately said 'no it's B'.”

Ms Harrison's consolation prize was $1000 which she said she would donate to charity organisation Afadu. She said the not-for-profit organisation would use the money to buy bricks for the Lirhanzo children's village school in Zimbabwe.

"I have been involved in Aid for Africa Downunder and have travelled to Zimbabwe six times. I am the sponsor for about 70 children,” Ms Harrison said.

Ms Harrison said a movie night at the WACC last week raised $15,000 for the charity.

Ms Harrison said Jude Mitchelson from Ethos Fair Trade shop on Shute Harbour Rd had played a key role in fundraising efforts in the Whitsunday.

Note: The Queen is constitutional monarch of 15 Commonwealth realms aside from the UK.