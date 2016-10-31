28°
Whitsundays bid for state awards

Jacob Wilson | 31st Oct 2016 7:00 AM
SUCCESS: Cruise Whitsundays is a Queensland Tourism Award nominee.
SUCCESS: Cruise Whitsundays is a Queensland Tourism Award nominee. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY nominees for the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards have been announced.

The Queensland Tourism Awards, hosted by the Queensland Industry Tourism Council, showcase the fantastic work of tourism operators across the state.

Whitsunday entrants this year include True Blue Sailing, Cumberland Charter Yachts, Whitsunday Escape, Cruise Whitsundays, Ocean Rafting, Tall Ship Adventures, Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Red Cat Adventures, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Palm Bay Resort, Pinnacles Resort, Mirage Whitsundays and the Oatley family.

Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said it was a great honour to nominate the company at state level.

"All of our staff are very proud of our achievements across all facets of our business, and the Queensland Tourism Awards is an excellent process to go through to recognise and document those achievements over the past year,” Mr Hortle said.

Whitsunday Escape managing director Trevor Rees said he hoped the prestigious event reflected a strong year for Whitsunday tourism. "If we got a finalist placing, we would be really pleased,” he said.

"I don't think we had too many high placings last year so we are hoping Whitsunday business will do better this year.”

Cumberland Charter Yachts general manager Sharon McNally said the awards ceremony motivated them to improve.

"Being an entrant provides us with the opportunity to review our processes and achievements, in fact we have taken on new ideas and strategies from taking part,” she said.

Awards categories will be announced on November 11.

Whitsunday nominees for the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards have been announced.

