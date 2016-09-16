Whitsundays' first iPhone 7: 'the turtles are waiting'

FIRST IN: Cannonvale man John Allevato, pictured with Telstra Whitsundays customer service advisor Jeremiah Roberts, with the first Iphone 7 sold in the Whitsundays. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

CANNONVALE man John Allevato is the region's first iPhone 7 owner, arriving at Telstra Shop Whitsunday at 6am today because "the turtles are waiting for me".

"I work with Sea Turtle Rescue, so I wanted to get in early to do that because the turtles are waiting for me," he laughed.

"Can't keep them waiting too long, they're hungry."

Light-hearted humour aside, Mr Allevato said he was in fact an iPhone fan.

"This is my third Iphone; they're pretty good," he said.

"This has got a much better camera, it's got stereo sound, it's got a faster processor, it's got a longer battery life, so that's a big thing.

"This wasn't much more expensive than the iPhone 6.

"It's a cup of coffee a week and I've got an iPhone 7 now, so that's pretty cool."

With his new iPhone in hand, Mr Allevato said he felt "pretty good".

"I've got a friend in Las Vegas that's waiting for me to call her," he said.