Whitsundays' first iPhone 7: 'the turtles are waiting'

CANNONVALE man John Allevato is the region's first iPhone 7 owner, arriving at Telstra Shop Whitsunday at 6am today because "the turtles are waiting for me".
"I work with Sea Turtle Rescue, so I wanted to get in early to do that because the turtles are waiting for me," he laughed.
"Can't keep them waiting too long, they're hungry."
Light-hearted humour aside, Mr Allevato said he was in fact an iPhone fan.
"This is my third Iphone; they're pretty good," he said.
"This has got a much better camera, it's got stereo sound, it's got a faster processor, it's got a longer battery life, so that's a big thing.
"This wasn't much more expensive than the iPhone 6.
"It's a cup of coffee a week and I've got an iPhone 7 now, so that's pretty cool."
With his new iPhone in hand, Mr Allevato said he felt "pretty good".
"I've got a friend in Las Vegas that's waiting for me to call her," he said.
