Whitsundays named Best Destination

THE Whitsundays has raked in yet another award being named the 'Best Destination' in Australia at the 2016 Golden Backpack Awards last night.

The Whitsundays' Great Barrier Reef was also awarded 'Best Visitor Attraction', with the judges' comments acknowledging the reef tours had seen the largest number of visitors throughout the year.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO, Craig Turner said he was proud to see the Whitsundays recognised as the best within the backpacker and adventure tourism sector.

"These awards are a true testament to the hard work and determination our tourism operators put into their products and indeed the region's tourism sector," he said.

"I commend all of our backpacker and adventure tourism operators for their continued commitment to provide exceptional customer service and unique holiday experiences that set the Whitsundays apart from the rest.

Now in their 21st year, the Golden Backpack Awards are Australasia's biggest independent backpacker and adventure industry awards.