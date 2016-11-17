Whitsundays on brink of being Monopolised

VOTE: The Whitsundays could feature on the new Monopoly Australia edition.

IT SEEMS Queenslanders are eager to see the Whitsundays feature on the new Australian edition of Monopoly with the region currently sitting at number one in the state.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Craig Turner said it was a fantastic result but voting needed to continue to maintain the position.

"If we get on the board, the brand equity and awareness that will create is almost immeasurable,” he said.

"Everyone who buys that game will be able to land on the Whitsundays. Without the Whitsundays on this Monopoly game, it isn't a true reflection of what's great in Australia.”

Mr Turner encouraged everyone to cast their vote every day until voting closed on Tuesday, November 22.

As at 1pm on Wednesday, November 9, New South Wales was the leading state but Queensland was not far behind.

Since voting commenced on November 1, nearly 20,000 votes have been cast.

With under one week left to vote, brand manager Tiffany Vibert said Australians should not be complacent with voting as anything could happen.

"Despite the voting being non-compulsory, those already registered are exercising their right to vote every day in every state and territory,” she said.

"We anticipate thousands more will vote and claim their right to shaping Australia's own Monopoly Board.”

Results will remain live until Sunday, November 20 before they will be blacked out until the winners are revealed in May 2017 ahead of the Monopoly Australian limited edition game release in July 2017. To vote, visit www.monopolyaustralia. com.au.