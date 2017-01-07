Whitsundays popular as state tourism on the up

BEAUTY: Langford Island is a popular tourist destination in the Whitsundays.

THE Whitsundays had record tourism numbers last year and tourism expenditure growth is at an impressive high.

Queensland tourism expenditure growth overtook other states with more Australians choosing the sunny state for their holidays.

Acting Tourism Minister Leeanne Enoch said Queensland had recorded its fifth successive quarterly increase in domestic visitor expenditure.

"Domestic overnight visitor expenditure increased 3.4% to a record of $14.7 billion, which continues the highs seen every quarter since September 2015,” Ms Enoch said.

"Once travellers were in Queensland, they also tended to stay longer, with holiday visitor nights reaching 36.4 million nights, an increase of 9.4%,” she said.

The Whitsundays was up 19.1%, with $336,000 spent last year.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner said visitation numbers in the Whitsundays were excellent and the result was impressive.

"For us, to see the spend is almost 20% for the year is a great result,” Mr Turner said.

"If we can continue to attract strong growth and visitation and provide services and a product that people want, it's going to economically benefit the whole region,” he said.

"It's about visitation, spend and length of stay and if we get those three things right, we're well placed to move forward.”