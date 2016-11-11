Whitsundays wins at Queensland Tourism Awards

UNIQUE: Cruise Whitsundays Hardy Reef Pontoon where they host Reefsleep, won Gold for Unique Accommodation at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

ALL eyes were on Whitsunday tourism operators at the Queensland Tourism Awards tonight, with the region taking out the second highest number of awards.

Taking out 12 accolades, the Whitsunday region collected a total of four Gold, four Silver and three Bronze awards with some of the winners including Pinnacles Resort, Cruise Whitsundays, Whitsunday Jetski Tours and Tall Ship Adventures.

Judged by a panel of industry experts who volunteer their time to assess written submissions and travel throughout Queensland to experience what's on offer, the Queensland Tourism Awards attracted 160 entries across the state.

The event was hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council and presented by Queensland Airports Limited in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and supporting partner Tourism Australia QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the 32nd Queensland Tourism Awards had attracted an outstanding array of tourism operators.

"I applaud the winners of our 28 business, event and individual categories. These dedicated operators and their staff have shown the true spirit of our vibrant tourism industry," he said.

"Queensland's tourism industry has emerged as a powerhouse of the state's economy, contributing $22.8billion in local expenditure and employing more than 233,000 Queenslanders, with enormous opportunities ahead for our regions and destinations.

"Tonight's winners are industry champions with the passion and innovative drive that makes our industry what it is today. With that kind of commitment our tourism industry will continue to go from strength to strength."

Mr Gschwind made mention of the impressive results from the Whitsundays.

"The Whitsundays can be very proud of its high performing operators and their showing at this year's awards," he said.

It's not over yet for the standout businesses with Gold winners gaining automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards which will be held in Darwin on February 24 2017.

2016 Winners