Who won big at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards?

MORE than 30 local businesses and individuals have been recognised tonight at Tourism Whitsunday's annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards.
Over 270 people attended the gala event at Cape Gloucester Resort at Hydeaway Bay.
Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was a wonderful way to recognise tourism operators around the region.
"It's extremely important that we showcase our tourism products, and recognise those businesses and individuals who are performing at their best," he said.
"The awards process provides Whitsunday operators an opportunity to review their business goals and achievements, and establish benchmarks for those new to the industry.
Perhaps the biggest winners on the night were Whitsunday Jetski Tours who were named in the Hall of Fame and claimed Gold a wards in Tour and Transport Operators and Adventure Tourism.
Aside from the awards presentation, guests enjoyed an evening of drinks and canapés and live entertainment by Aaliyah Warren and local rockers Sun Salute.
2016 Whitsunday Tourism Award winners:
Major Tourism Attraction GOLD - Abell Point Marina
Tourism Attraction GOLD - Airlie Beach Foreshore, Whitsunday Regional Council
Festivals and Events GOLD - Bowen Offshore Superboat Championships, Bowen Tourism and Business
SILVER - Whitsunday Reef Festival
The Steve Irwin Award for Eco Tourism WINNER - Tall Ship Adventures Derwent Hunter
FINALIST - True Blue Sailing
Specialised Tourism GOLD - Airlie Day Spa
Visitor Information Services GOLD - Bowen Information Centre
Business Events Venue GOLD - Events at Coral Sea Resort
Major Tour and Transport Operator GOLD - Ocean Rafting
SILVER - Cruise Whitsundays
BRONZE - Air Whitsunday Seaplanes
Tour and Transport Operators GOLD - Whitsunday Jetski Tours
SILVER - Red Cat Adventures
Adventure Tourism GOLD - Whitsunday Jetski Tours
HALL OF FAME - Whitsunday Jetski Tours
SILVER - Ocean Rafting
Caravan and Holiday Parks GOLD - BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday
Unique Accommodation GOLD - Whitsunday Escape
SILVER - True Blue Sailing
BRONZE - Cruise Whitsundays, ReefSleep
Self-Contained Accommodation GOLD - Pinnacles Resort
Deluxe Accommodation GOLD - Mirage Whitsundays
SILVER - Coral Sea Resort
New Tourism GOLD - Wendy & Corrie's Airlie Beach Map
Excellence in Food Tourism GOLD - Party Cakes Whitsunday
Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group GOLD - Cruise Ship Ambassadors Program
SILVER - Collinsville Pit Pony; Bowen Tourism and Business
Young Achievers Award WINNER - Cherry Muddle
Backpacker Accommodation GOLD - Magnums Backpackers
Excellence in Sustainable Tourism GOLD - Whitsunday Segway Tours
Non-Tourism Business GOLD - Angel Signs
SILVER - Brooke Miles Photography
The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual WINNER - Greg Waites, Coral Sea Resort
