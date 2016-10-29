27°
Who won big at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards?

Dane Lillingstone | 29th Oct 2016 11:08 PM
WINNER: The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual winner Greg Waites and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.
WINNER: The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual winner Greg Waites and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards. Dane Lillingstone

MORE than 30 local businesses and individuals have been recognised tonight at Tourism Whitsunday's annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

Over 270 people attended the gala event at Cape Gloucester Resort at Hydeaway Bay.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was a wonderful way to recognise tourism operators around the region.

"It's extremely important that we showcase our tourism products, and recognise those businesses and individuals who are performing at their best," he said.

"The awards process provides Whitsunday operators an opportunity to review their business goals and achievements, and establish benchmarks for those new to the industry.

Perhaps the biggest winners on the night were Whitsunday Jetski Tours who were named in the Hall of Fame and claimed Gold a wards in Tour and Transport Operators and Adventure Tourism.

Aside from the awards presentation, guests enjoyed an evening of drinks and canapés and live entertainment by Aaliyah Warren and local rockers Sun Salute.

2016 Whitsunday Tourism Award winners:

Major Tourism Attraction GOLD - Abell Point Marina

Tourism Attraction GOLD - Airlie Beach Foreshore, Whitsunday Regional Council

Festivals and Events GOLD - Bowen Offshore Superboat Championships, Bowen Tourism and Business

SILVER - Whitsunday Reef Festival

The Steve Irwin Award for Eco Tourism WINNER - Tall Ship Adventures Derwent Hunter

FINALIST - True Blue Sailing

Specialised Tourism GOLD - Airlie Day Spa

Visitor Information Services GOLD - Bowen Information Centre

Business Events Venue GOLD - Events at Coral Sea Resort

Major Tour and Transport Operator GOLD - Ocean Rafting

SILVER - Cruise Whitsundays

BRONZE - Air Whitsunday Seaplanes

Tour and Transport Operators GOLD - Whitsunday Jetski Tours

SILVER - Red Cat Adventures

Adventure Tourism GOLD - Whitsunday Jetski Tours

HALL OF FAME - Whitsunday Jetski Tours

SILVER - Ocean Rafting

Caravan and Holiday Parks GOLD - BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday

Unique Accommodation GOLD - Whitsunday Escape

SILVER - True Blue Sailing

BRONZE - Cruise Whitsundays, ReefSleep

Self-Contained Accommodation GOLD - Pinnacles Resort

Deluxe Accommodation GOLD - Mirage Whitsundays

SILVER - Coral Sea Resort

New Tourism GOLD - Wendy & Corrie's Airlie Beach Map

Excellence in Food Tourism GOLD - Party Cakes Whitsunday

Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group GOLD - Cruise Ship Ambassadors Program

SILVER - Collinsville Pit Pony; Bowen Tourism and Business

Young Achievers Award WINNER - Cherry Muddle

Backpacker Accommodation GOLD - Magnums Backpackers

Excellence in Sustainable Tourism GOLD - Whitsunday Segway Tours

Non-Tourism Business GOLD - Angel Signs

SILVER - Brooke Miles Photography

The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual WINNER - Greg Waites, Coral Sea Resort

