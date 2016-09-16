Wild Ones make top leaders

LEADERS: Phoenix Hill and Riley Petterson will head to Bornhoffen PCYC next week after being selected to go to the State Youth Leadership Program.

TWO of our Wild Ones, Riley Petterson and Phoenix Hill, are off on a trip of a lifetime next week after being recognised for their exceptional leadership qualities.

Each year 60 kids from Queensland are selected to attend the one week PCYC State Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) at Bornhoffen PCYC.

When the boys were asked how they felt about being selected, both had self growth on their minds.

Riley, who has been a part of Wild Ones since its inception four years ago, said he was looking forward to the camp and believed it would help him grow into a better leader.

"I was quite honoured to be chosen actually,” Riley said.

"It wasn't really the fact that we wanted to do it, it was more being recognised for our leadership enough to be chosen for this.”

For Phoenix, a Wild Ones member for three-and-a-half years, he was thankful for the opportunity to improve his leadership skills.

"It'll help me learn how to help others and help younger kids to be the best they can be,” he said.

Wild Ones co-ordinator Ron Petterson said he was proud to have two members attend the camp.

"They'll be able to take part in hikes and activities which build leadership skills and focus solely on teamwork,” he said.

"There will be a lot of standing up on their own two feet.”