Wild Ones overcome challenges

RESILIENCE, leadership skills and teamwork have defined the positive direction of the 2016 Wild Ones group.

Wild One's recruit Alex Wilson knows only too well how these character-building traits transformed him into a stronger person.

"I have learned how to push on and I have shown heaps of resilience and pride in what I do,” he said.

Alex came a long way this year, overcoming his boundaries with the support from his mates who helped him push through the Honey-eater lookout bush walk, which at one stage seemed all too hard.

Team leader Nick Duggan said the Wild Ones meetings held each Thursday were a great way to unite youth in the community.

"These kids come from different cross-sections of the community, some go to different schools and when they go to socialise they meet in a new social circle,” he said.

Last weekend marked the Wild Ones' final trip for 2016 as the group embarked on an adventure to Mackay for tenpin bowling and a swim at the Blue Water Lagoon.

Group members also singled out camping trips to South Molle island and Townsville as massive highlights.

Mr Duggan said the trips provided a pathway to promote life skills.

"We went to the Townsville army base to give the kids a look at a career option, showing them possibilities in the army and the defence force,” he said.

The Wild Ones consist of a junior group, including kids aged 8-11 and an older group aged 11 and over.