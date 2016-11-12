Wind blows vessel to shore

BLOWN AWAY: A boat was discovered washed to shore yesterday afternoon.

A BOAT found washed up against a rocky shore at Airlie Beach yesterday afternoon is yet to be removed.

The vessel was located 300 metres east of the VMR building.

According to a VMR spokesperson, the incident was caused due to a strong northerly wind.

"Because it was close to shore it was on the rocks in a very short time,” he said.

Boat owners are urged to check their anchors and moorings to ensure their boat remains secure.

Whitsunday Water Police said the owner of the boat has been notified and plans are being made to move it from the area.

VMR can be contacted 24/7 on 4946 7207.