Winning smiles for top karate competitors

KARATE: The Whitsunday region and its martial artists were well represented at the recent Gold Coast Budo Kyokushin Karate Challenge with a host of competitors coming back with placings in the competition.

The event was held on October 2 and attended by four competitors from Team Whitsunday.

Whitsunday performed strongly at the event.

All four competitors came home with winning smiles on their faces after they made it through to the finals and were able to secure spots in the top three in their respective divisions.

Whitsunday Kyokushin Cannonvale competitor Kevin Tomas took out second place in the Veterans division.

Whitsunday Kyokushin Proserpine competitor Jacob Farrell took out second in the Men's 16 -17 years division.

Whitsunday performed particularly well in the women's division, where Proserpine competitors Penny Farrell and Libby Cornish claimed first and third respectively in the Women's 12-13 years division.

Shihan Wayne Hinschen and Sensei Belinda Woodham said they would like to thank the competitors for taking great pride in representing the Whitsunday region.

Woodham said all competitors deserved a big congratulations on their fantastic results.

"We are so proud of them,” she said.

"It takes great courage to fight in this type of full contact sport but they did it, and came away with great results and more experience in preparation for their next (competition).”