Women embrace own body diversity

ON THE MOVE: Embrace director Taryn Brumfitt filming in Paris

WE ALL come in different shapes and sizes and Taryn Brumfitt's documentary 'Embrace' shows that accepting what body shape you have should be empowering.

It offers an alternative to the stereotype that to be thin is to be beautiful.

The women have a diversity of colours, shapes and sizes, yet even the supermodels express insecurity over their perceived faults.

It would be amusing if it weren't so sad.

The film is revealing for women suffering from poor self-esteem because their body does not replicate that of a 20-year old supermodel.

Brumfitt and the team who produced the film on a crowd-funded mission did a terrific job of investigating the source of the self-loathing that numerous women endure in pursuit of what they believe is the ideal shape and size.

That self-disgust is what makes them unhappy, says Brumfitt, not their shape.

Embrace is a successful, refreshing and engaging film, setting out the social barriers that constrain women of almost all ages by their own unrealistic self-imposed criteria.

