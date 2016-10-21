Won't stop fundraising until they get enough

FIGHT: Val McMahan-Kaden (front) with friends Barb Adamson and Jo Pillifeant, who say they won't stop fundraising until they get what they need.

IT'S a massive target, $109,000, but Val McMahan-Kaden and her friends are refusing to give up until they've raised enough money for Val's MS stem cell treatment.

With the help of her friends, a garage sale was hosted in Cannonvale on Saturday with all proceeds going towards the treatment.

There is also a raffle running for "the biggest meat tray ever”, which is worth $750 of meat from Master Butchers Whitsunday. The raffle will be drawn on December 3 along with a sausage sizzle.

Despite some misconceptions in the public, Val said the treatment she needed was not available in Australia.

"The specific type of treatment I need was stopped in Australia,” she said.

Australia is actually one of the only countries in the world that does not offer the treatment, which is why Val and her friends are so desperate to get the funds to travel overseas and stop her disease progressing.

Friends Barb Adamson and Jo Pillifeant say they won't stop fundraising until they get what they need.

"It will be an ongoing thing. We would just like people to get to know Val a bit more so they understand why we're doing all this fundraising,” Jo said.

"We are just going to keep raising money until we have enough,” Barb said.