Words of wisdom for Proserpine graduates

END OF SCHOOL: Proserpine State High School captains Adam Farrell, Jessica Muller, Sharie Borellini and Logan Donadelli cut the class of 2016's cake on Friday.

STUDENTS of Proserpine State High School re-lived the good times and said their farewells to an institution that has played a huge part in the forging of their identities as young adults last week.

The band played, short films were watched and students listened to words of advice from their teachers before school captains cut a cake on behalf of the graduating class of 2016.

Principal Don McDermid, congratulated the students in his address, and wished them the best in whatever pursuits they chose to take on next year.

He also imparted his belief in the value of being an altruistic member of the community.

"Look for the opportunities to get involved in a sporting club, to volunteer your time or to give back to a charity. Those simple things make a really big difference,” he said.

He acknowledged the contribution already made by students to the Proserpine community.

"To the graduates of 2016, your contribution has been unique and you should be proud of what you have achieved,” he said.

"We knew you were a special group when you first turned up at Year 11 camp last year.

"You all learned from that experience and I have no doubt it has assisted you in getting through to today's graduation.

Mr McDermid said he had got to know some students better than others during the course of their education at PSHS, which got a little chuckle.

The principal left students with four pieces of advice:

Learn to fail or fail to learn.

Be persistent and don't interrupt.

Don't let others define who you are.

Take initiative and get in the game.

"As you make the journey into the community and start the next chapter of your lives always remember, there are no guarantees in life. Every moment is precious. Take hold of it and make the most of every opportunity,” he said.