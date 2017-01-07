Workshops for budding performers

PLAYING THEIR PART: Kids participating in a group activity at the WFMTS NIDA workshops held at Cannonvale State School last year.

PERFORMING arts has always been a passion for Steve Wickett, and so has giving youths the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

That's why Mr Wickett, director of the Whitsunday Film Musical and Theatrical Society, is excited to kick off workshops dedicated to helping kids build their skills and grow in confidence when performing on stage.

Coming to the Whitsundays this month is the National Institute of Dramatic Arts Music Theatre Bootcamp Workshops in partnership with WFMTS.

Now in its second year, Mr Wickett said the workshops were plenty of fun and were hugely successful.

"These workshops specifically focus on music theatre.

"So they will have the opportunity to develop skills in song and dance,” he said.

Mr Wickett said the response from previous years was extremely positive, especially from the parents.

"We have attendees coming from as far away as Brisbane, Sarina, Mackay, Mirani, Townsville and, of course, our local talent,” he said.

"The feedback from the parents is one of encouragement and support for what we do.

"We thank the parents' support for our efforts and of course their support for their children's artistic development as well.”

ACTING FUN

What: NIDA workshops

Where: Cannonvale State School hall

When: Years 7-10 January 10 and 11, years 3-6 January 12 and 13

Bookings: www.wfmts.com.au