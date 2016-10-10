Wrong place, wrong time

IT SEEMS one man was willing to reveal a little too much over the weekend and it saw him receive a hefty fine.

On Saturday, October 8 at 12.20am, a 22-year-old Wagga Wagga man was seen walking out onto the main street in Airlie Beach before dropping his pants and underwear.

It was an unexpected sight for police officers and members of the public who were present on Shute Harbour Road near Waterson Way at the time.

The man was approached by officers who issued him with an on-the-spot fine for $243 for wilful exposure.