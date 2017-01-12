31°
Young Whitsunday student flies high

Jacob Wilson | 11th Jan 2017 5:30 PM
SET FOR TAKEOFF: Rhys Gravelle is one of the youngest CASA certified remote pilots.
SET FOR TAKEOFF: Rhys Gravelle is one of the youngest CASA certified remote pilots.

AT THE age of just 14, Rhys Gravelle could be the youngest person in Australia to hold a certified remote pilot licence.

Having enjoyed flying remote planes recreationally, Rhys took an opportunity to take his passion one step further with a five-day CASA accreditation course.

Rhys' father Paul Gravelle also participated in the training course and was told his son was the youngest person to obtain a licence in the country.

"We spoke to people at CASA and the people involved with the course who said everyone else with a licence is over the age of 16,” he said.

"Rhys wants to get into engineering and science, and drones will be a tool of the future when he goes on to his study.”

It is illegal to operate a drone over 2kg without a licence.

Rhys said the course opened his eyes to future career opportunities.

"I've been flying sub-2kg (drones) recreationally for a while, but this certification has given me a new perspective on how airspace is used by other aircraft,” he said.

"Now I can fly more safely and even move into commercial operations.”

The course qualifies Rhys to legally operate a drone up to 7kg; however, he hopes to pass a course in the future to allow him to operate planes up to 20kg.

The course takes student pilots through air law, meteorology, navigation, air radio and aircraft general knowledge.

Participants also got practical experience flying a multi-rotor remotely piloted aircraft.

Local JJ Pictures owner Justin Heitman also participated in the course, which allows him to offer his customers an extra service.

"I now have two of the latest DJI drones shooting 4K video and higher resolution photography,” he said.

"I look forward to adding another professional service to my video and photography business.”

The five-day course was held from December 12-16, 2016.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  casa drones jj pictures

