26°
News

Zambrero has what you want

6th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
GREAT FOOD: The staff at Zambrero Cannonvale will deliver high quality, tasty food with a smile.
GREAT FOOD: The staff at Zambrero Cannonvale will deliver high quality, tasty food with a smile. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ZAMBRERO is Australia's fast growing Mexican quick service restaurant group, bringing healthy and modern Mexican food to hundreds of communities across Australia, and has found a permanent home here in Cannonvale.

Evelyn, a Bowen local and Zambrero Cannonvale's owner, fell in love with Zambrero's menu after first trying the food in their Townsville restaurant. She soon became hooked on the energy and welcoming nature of the franchise and knew she had to become a part of it.

"I knew Zambrero would be a perfect fit for our community as it allows us to showcase our great quality local produce, transforming every day ingredients into products that are jam- packed with nutrition and provide a unique collection of flavours,” she said.

"We also live in an era where there is an array of dietary requirements and lifestyle choices.

"We appreciate it can be difficult to cater to every need; Zambrero's menu is made-to-order and includes vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and onion-free options which can be hard to come by in a quick service take-away.”

Zambrero offers locals a range of unique Mexican dishes starting with the popular burrito, which can be made using the slow- cooked meats or vegan fillings and finished off with one of the signature sauces.

For active beachgoers, the Powerbowl is a favourite as it provides double the protein and swaps the tortilla for plenty of black rice and fresh salad.

Other menu highlights include the IQ range and dessert quesadillas for those with a sweet tooth. As well as feeding the body and mind, Zambrero also looks after the soul with the Plate 4 Plate initiative.

For every bowl and burrito sold, a meal is donated to someone facing hunger and malnutrition in the developing world. For every purchase from Zambrero's retail range, a meal is donated to someone in an underprivileged Australian community.

Evelyn has enjoyed early success with the Whitsunday community.

"It has been great getting to know our regulars and even better seeing so many new faces every single day,” she said.

"I am so lucky to have such a supportive community who have really embraced Zambrero not just for our food, but for the opportunity to 'do good' and contribute via Plate4Plate.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

At Hotel Group, managing director Jeff Aquilina, said it was a record period for the hotel group, with occupancy up 5% on previous years.

Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

Backpackers guilty of trashing hotel have been sentenced.

Shark bites back after teenager grabs its tail

ONCE BITTEN: A lemon shark attacked after being provoked at Whitehaven Beach last week.

Teenager attacked by lemon shark while at Whitehaven.

Sportspark close to a reality

NEXT STEP: (back l-r) Cr Ron Petterson, Elizabeth Youd & Aquarius Smith from netball, Bernard Woods from touch, (middle l-r) Anthony Nobilia from soccer, Shane Bartlett from aussie rules, Cr Jan Clifford, Steve Tween from soccer, Madison French, with George Christensen and Justin Butler.

The Sportspark redevelopment is getting closer to reality.

Local Partners

Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

At Hotel Group, managing director Jeff Aquilina, said it was a record period for the hotel group, with occupancy up 5% on previous years.

Zambrero has what you want

GREAT FOOD: The staff at Zambrero Cannonvale will deliver high quality, tasty food with a smile.

Zambrero is Australia's fast growing Mexican restaurant.

Barcelona's got it all

BEAUTIFUL: Barcelona's breakfast chef Patrice Duverger and head chef Darren Shewry.

Barcelona has got it all.

Shark bites back after teenager grabs its tail

ONCE BITTEN: A lemon shark attacked after being provoked at Whitehaven Beach last week.

Teenager attacked by lemon shark while at Whitehaven.

Still time to book for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

Aaliyah Warren pictured with coaches Joel and Benji Madden and host Sonia Kruger after her elimination from The Voice live semi-final. Supplied by Channel 9

There is still time to book for the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

Sportspark close to a reality

NEXT STEP: (back l-r) Cr Ron Petterson, Elizabeth Youd & Aquarius Smith from netball, Bernard Woods from touch, (middle l-r) Anthony Nobilia from soccer, Shane Bartlett from aussie rules, Cr Jan Clifford, Steve Tween from soccer, Madison French, with George Christensen and Justin Butler.

The Sportspark redevelopment is getting closer to reality.

Expert warns: one 'heck' of a jellyfish season

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually.

The jellyfish season has begun in the Whitsundays.

Pet owners urged to take greater caution

BEST FRIENDS: Katie Gascoyne's son Lachlan, 4, misses his family's beloved pet Henry, who died as a result of a vicious dog attack.

Family pets attacked by dogs.

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Still time to book for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

Still time to book for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

There is still time to book for the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards that will feature a few special guests.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Girl we learned to love is back

MUST SEE: Bridget Jones's Baby.

The new Bridget Jones movie is here.

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

Picturesque and Private

15 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 4 $295,000

A world of privacy can be yours on this 2.2 acre property situated an easy 25 minutes from town. The property features a large house pad (40m x 25m) and a...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Duplex In Prime Location

16 Amelia Dr, North Mackay 4740

Unit 4 2 2 $298,000

Positioned is a quiet pocket of Mount Pleasant and only minutes from schools, shops and medical sits this neat and tidy lowset duplex. The units have been well...

Mackay Marina is a "rare" piece of property to hit the market

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attached buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.