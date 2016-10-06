Zambrero has what you want

ZAMBRERO is Australia's fast growing Mexican quick service restaurant group, bringing healthy and modern Mexican food to hundreds of communities across Australia, and has found a permanent home here in Cannonvale.

Evelyn, a Bowen local and Zambrero Cannonvale's owner, fell in love with Zambrero's menu after first trying the food in their Townsville restaurant. She soon became hooked on the energy and welcoming nature of the franchise and knew she had to become a part of it.

"I knew Zambrero would be a perfect fit for our community as it allows us to showcase our great quality local produce, transforming every day ingredients into products that are jam- packed with nutrition and provide a unique collection of flavours,” she said.

"We also live in an era where there is an array of dietary requirements and lifestyle choices.

"We appreciate it can be difficult to cater to every need; Zambrero's menu is made-to-order and includes vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and onion-free options which can be hard to come by in a quick service take-away.”

Zambrero offers locals a range of unique Mexican dishes starting with the popular burrito, which can be made using the slow- cooked meats or vegan fillings and finished off with one of the signature sauces.

For active beachgoers, the Powerbowl is a favourite as it provides double the protein and swaps the tortilla for plenty of black rice and fresh salad.

Other menu highlights include the IQ range and dessert quesadillas for those with a sweet tooth. As well as feeding the body and mind, Zambrero also looks after the soul with the Plate 4 Plate initiative.

For every bowl and burrito sold, a meal is donated to someone facing hunger and malnutrition in the developing world. For every purchase from Zambrero's retail range, a meal is donated to someone in an underprivileged Australian community.

Evelyn has enjoyed early success with the Whitsunday community.

"It has been great getting to know our regulars and even better seeing so many new faces every single day,” she said.

"I am so lucky to have such a supportive community who have really embraced Zambrero not just for our food, but for the opportunity to 'do good' and contribute via Plate4Plate.”