10 best beginner surf spots on the Sunshine Coast

Noosa's First Point offers a cruising wave for those looking to further their surf skills. SURFSHOTS

THESE school holidays are the last chance before winter to pick up surfing or to teach the kids.

Don't forget to always give way to someone already on a wave, and if you're both catching it at the same time, the person closest to the breaking part of the wave has priority.

Kings Beach

KINGS Beach is the Sunshine Coast's most south-facing beach, making it ideal for surfing and swimming when the winds are northerly.

Spectators watch surfers from the rocks at Kings Beach, near the groyne. Brett Wortman / 188116i

During the school holidays, this is one of the busier areas, but it's usually easy enough to find a spot to practise alone in the white wash.

Happy Valley, Caloundra

THE spot is one of the most popular on the Coast's southern end for beginner surfers, especially during the school holidays.

Once you're in the water, line yourself up with a tree or high-rise on the beach and try to keep paddling back to that position: at most times, Pumicestone Passage will generate currents in the surf zone.

Dicky Beach

WHEN the swell is small, the exposed beach breaks are your best bet to catch a wave.

Walk down to the water's edge from the Dicky Beach Surf Life Saving Club, and head north until you find a spot to yourself.

Little Cove, Noosa

THE usual small, gentle rolling wave at Little Cove is great for beginners.

Just watch out for the rocks, especially on the low tide.

Noosa Main Beach

NOOSA Main Beach is another north-facing, well-protected break that is ideal to learn to surf during southerly winds.

Be sure to stay outside the blue surfer flags, and if the swell is big, avoid the spot during low tide when the break can become dumpy.

First Point, Noosa

HEAD further east to First Point for a longer peeling wave.

There's a reason Noosa is touted as a surfer's heaven. John McCutcheon

The spot, as with most breaks around Noosa National Park, can get crowded so be aware of the people around you and heed the right-of-way rules.

Mooloolaba Beach

SIMILAR to Noosa Main Beach, Mooloolaba is generally well-protected with smaller waves.

There should be plenty of space in the quieter stretch from the southern flagged area down to the Mooloolaba Spit to practise take-offs in the beach break.

Coolum Main Beach

THE right-hander at the southern end of Coolum Main Beach offers long, rolling waves.

PURE ADRENALIN: Get among the waves off Coolum Beach. John McCutcheon

Head north to take advantage of the quieter beach breaks.

Currimundi

WHEN the surf is small, head to the breaks near Currimundi Lake on the outgoing tide for a more powerful wave.

Wave of the day at Currimundi Beach. Patrick Woods

The beach near Robe St is a gentler option.

Maroochydore

THE stretch south of the Maroochy River offers a small but well-formed wave that is often working when nowhere else is.

While it can be powerful, if you avoid high and low tide, the ride will generally be gentler with less-dumping waves.