10 EVENTS: What to do on NYE in Airlie Beach

There are a range of New Year's Eve events to choose from this year.

NEW Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year just gone and plan for the year ahead … and have fun with family and friends!

There is so much going on in Airlie Beach and the surrounding area, revellers will be hard pushed to decide where to party - or maybe they'll sample a little of each!

PARADISO

Airlie Beach's newest eatery - Paradiso Restaurant & Rooftop Bar - will be celebrating in style with a New Year's Eve party overlooking the Airlie Beach Foreshore.

A cocktail on arrival, champagne at midnight, and live music and a DJ, are all on offer at Paradiso Restaurant & Rooftop Bar, the third venue to be run by Joe, Deanna and the Panuccio family, who also operate La Marina, at Port of Airlie, and La Marina Express, in Cannonvale.

The menu is inspired by Spanish Tapas, with the venue having a 'modern ambience and coastal feel'.

BREEZE BAR

Just across the road, meanwhile, is the Breeze Bar, on the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Airlie Esplanade, where diners can sit back and relax with a cocktail.

There is a new 'summer specials' menu and there will be two dinner sittings on New Year's Eve, at 6pm and 8.30pm.

If it's seafood you're craving on New Year's Eve, The Pub, at the Airlie Beach Hotel - also on the Airlie Esplanade - is putting on an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet.

The seafood will be complemented by a selection of smoked and barbecue meats, salads and desserts, and for families with young children it's even better, as kids under six eat free!

WHITSUNDAY SAILING CLUB

On Airlie Point is the Whitsunday Sailing Club, which is inviting guests to 'bring in New Year's Eve with the biggest party in town'!

They are teaming up with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music crew to welcome in 2020 with a Drought Relief Concert, raising money for the Rotary Bush Fire Relief Appeal and Rural Aid Drought Relief.

Enjoy the line-up of Live Music and DJ's starting with family-friendly acts from 5pm, with Noah Robertson, Will Kelly and DJ Sledge, plus jumping castle until 8pm, followed by Jingo and Moonlighter, The Cadillac's and DJX to see you through past midnight.

With food stalls, entertainment and bars upstairs and downstairs, there will be plenty of room to move, as well as seating on a first-in basis, or people can bring their own picnic blanket or camping chairs and find a waterfront position to enjoy the evening.

Entry is $10 for adults and free for children with all door profits going to the Rotary and Rural Aid fundraising appeals.

ANCHOR BAR

Just a short walk up the hill from the Airlie Main Street, in Golden Orchid Drive, is the Anchor Bar, which has a pool and views to die for over the Coral Sea, as well as a pool table.

On New Year's Eve there will be musicians playing from 6pm through to 12am and the kitchen will be open until very late.

JUBILEE TAVERN

Just a little way out of town, the Jubilee Tavern, in Jubilee Pocket, is celebrating the onset of 2020 with an all-you-can-eat hot and cold seafood buffet, from 5.30pm onwards.

There will be live music by 'Out of Our Trio', from 2pm to 5pm, to get everyone in the party mood.

REEF GATEWAY HOTEL

The Reef Gateway hotel, in Cannonvale, meanwhile, is inviting revellers to "ring in the New Year".

Children eat free when an adult's main meal is ordered.

MANTRA CLUB CROC

Also in Cannonvale, is Mantra Club Croc, where the tunes will be flowing from 5.30pm until late courtesy of Jim Hackett.

Diners can enjoy special seafood platters for two - as well as the normal menu - and there will be table party packs containing poppers, hats and lollies to get everyone in the mood.

NORTHERLIES

A little further out of town is Northerlies Beach Bar & Grill - but never fear, there will be plenty of courtesy buses running into and out of town during the evening.

Northerlies is holding a 'Glitterati Parti', from 8.30pm to 1.30am, with a long list of performers playing throughout the evening including Damon Stone, Vimmy K, Kieran McCarthy Trev, Mike and Marcus.

Party-goers are invited to dress up in their best glitter, sequins and sparkles.

Under 18s are welcome, as long as they are under parental supervision.

CORAL SEA RESORT HOTEL

If sitting down to a five-course meal is more your 'thing' on New Year's Eve, then celebrate in style this year at the newly renovated restaurant at the Coral Sea Resort Hotel.

With a new restaurant style, name and menu to be launched in the coming weeks, you can be one of the first to dine at the revamped Clipper Restaurant!

Enjoy watching the sunset over the Coral Sea as you reflect on 2019 and dine on a degustation menu to tantalise the tastebuds - there will be one dinner sitting from 5.30pm to 9pm.

The menu will showcase seafood and meat dishes including cured kingfish with ponzu dressing, Pacific oyster with finger lime, torched venison with sancho reduction, grilled Moreton Bay bug, Coral Coast barramundi, and Chateau Briand, followed by dessert.

LA TABELLA TRATTORIA

Another great place to dine on New Year's Eve is La Tabella Trattoria, on the Airlie Esplanade.

The Italian inspired restaurant offers homemade pasta and pizza, and fresh seafood, either al fresco in the courtyard overlooking the beach, or inside in airconditioning.

Please note, bookings are essential for New Year's Eve - call the venue direct or check out www.whitsundaytickets.com.au for some functions.