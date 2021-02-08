10 golden business opportunities for sale in Gympie

From wedding venues to pet resorts to iconic CBD buildings these are the incredible business opportunities in the growing Gympie region

1. Cooloola Waters Retirement Village

34 Toolara Road,

Tin Can Bay

PRICE: Offers to Purchase

FOR SALE: Cooloola Waters Retirement Village

Existing Cooloola Waters Retirement Village - 2.6ha adjacent to Ocean including surplus land

2.6HA adjacent to the ocean

Existing Retirement Village

Contains 44 independent Living Villas

Cooloola Waters is an existing operating retirement village providing 44 independent Living Villas ranging from 48sq m* to 117sq m* in size and comprises a mix of one, two and three bedroom configurations plus approved development potential.

• Surplus 1.46HA land with development approval for an extension of the village by 30 villas and potential of another 9 villas

• 26,873m* land area circa 6.64 acres

• Located in seaside town of Tin Can Bay at the gateway to Fraser Island, 80 km north of Noosa

2. Heart of Gympie retail opportunity

139-141 Mary Street,

Gympie

PRICE: Offers over $300,000

FOR SALE: 139-141 Mary Street, Gympie

Situated in the heart of the Gympie CBD, 139-141 Mary Street represents unbelievable value and a rare opportunity to secure a blue chip freehold investment with multiple business options. The historic building totals 149.5m2 in floor area on a total land size of 405m2 with a private concrete driveway that leads to 3 carparks at the rear, plus street parking at the front.

Summary Features:

* Freehold Commercial land and building in Gympie CBD

* Land size - 405m2, total floor area building - 149.5m2 approx.

* 3 staff parks at rear, on street customer parking at front

* Fully airconditioned, tiled flooring, double glass sliding door entry

* Separate amenities block and 6.5m x 6m lockable storage building

3. Wedding Venue, Kandanga

20 Hasthorpe Road,

Kandanga, QLD 4570

PRICE: Expressions of interest

FOR SALE: 20 Hasthorpe Road, Kandanga

This unique property provides a rare opportunity to purchase a modern accommodation and functions venue on a walk-in, walkout basis.

This property ticks all the boxes! Ready to take over and make your own mark, the property includes a range of accommodation, multiple functions venues and a near new home.

All buildings have been constructed or renovated within the last 6 years alongside a huge range of property improvements to create a truly memorable destination.

The property is being sold on a walk-in, walkout basis and boasts the following:

+ 9 cottages providing self-contained accommodation for up to 32 people

+ 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home

+ 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated, original cottage

+ Central activities/functions building including commercial kitchen

+ Large functions marquee

+ Second, large scale commercial kitchen for functions, fully stocked

+ Large shed, 220sq m (approx.) with concrete floor and partition walls

+ Original property shed, 80sq m (approx.)

+ Several of the cottages have been designed to be suitable for disability accommodation including carer rooms.

4. Woolooga shopping precinct

5 shops, 2 attached residences

PRICE: $430, triple-0

FOR SALE: One of the premises for sale in the heart of Woolooga

This freehold commercial property includes five shops and two attached residences in the small town called Woolooga just 36km from Gympie - they are the oblky shops in town.

- Previously leased as 5 shops plus 2 separate residences attached

- All the fit out including fixtures & fittings belong to the current owners which is included in the tenants leases as well as the purchase of the free hold property

- All the equipment is well maintained and is near new and in immaculate condition inside and out

- Wait there is more … The owner has now decided to include in the sale all the machinery that is stored under the shops. A list will be provided of fixtures and fittings such as 2 brush cutters, lots of tools, including a brand new lawnmower and building materials totalling over $250K, all thrown in.

- The 2 attached residences can be lived in on site where you can operate your business or could be rented out as a BnB and are fully furnished

- Total area 449m2

5. High profile premises, Gympie

9-11 Stewart Terrace, Gympie

PRICE: Expressions of interest

9-11 Stewart Terrace

This high profile commercial premises is in two freehold titles with a total land size of 3255m2, 640m2 hardstand with huge warehouse facility totalling 270m2 under roof on one title and a second smaller building totalling 107m2 under roof on the other title.

A prime position second to none, this property offers high exposure on one of Gympie's busiest roads and is only minutes from the CBD.

This property is a prime investment opportunity rarely on offer.

Imagine the exposure for your business here or redevelop the whole site (STCA) for a solid gold investment in your future.

6. Letting business, near Gympie Golf Course

PRICE: $1,250,000

FOR SALE: Located on a hill overlooking Gympie Golf Course, this Management Rights offer is up for grans.

Located on a hill overlooking Gympie Golf Course, this Management Rights offers a fantastic opportunity to mix business with pleasure and has plenty to offer.

54 villas in the complex with 44 in the letting pool offering short term and long term accommodation.

A strong business with guests returning regularly to stay in the fully furnished villas.

Approval is in place for another development stage of residences (villas or houses)

- 25 year accommodation module agreement

- No set office hours

- Body Corporate Salary $81,820 + GST

The managers residence is a beautifully presented roomy 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom villa with views over the Golf Course.

7. T OYWORLD

147-153 Mary Street

PRICE: By negotiation

FOR SALE: Toyworld, 147-153 Mary Street, Gympie

Looking for a business opportunity, investment or commercial freehold? Explore the options available with this prime slice of commercial real estate located in Mary St:

Lots 1 and 2, SP128702, commercial freehold over 1,017m2

Current Toyworld, Twigga Books and Elders premises totalling over 900m2 of commercial floor space and over 400m2 of extra storage

Business Opportunity:

Toyworld Business and license being offered for sale by the same owners

Established locally for over 46 years, buying group power through Associated Retailers LTD

Bulk buying power, attractive terms of trade and marketing support

8. Imbil business opportunity

116-120 Yabba Rd Imbil

PRICE: $975,000

FOR SALE: 116 – 120 Yabba Road, Imbil

The property includes a large commercial building, sited on a 2,354m2 block, with two long-term tenants. It's a secure investment now, while the land at the rear could offer further development opportunities (subject to Council approval).

Imbil is a major centre in the Mary Valley and this property is an integral part of the village CBD. It's been home to the Ron Jeffery Realty agency since early 2016 and the Rattler cafe for much longer. Business activity in Imbil is strong and there are limited opportunities in existing buildings.

This is prime commercial real estate in the heart of the Imbil CBD.

9. Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort

91 Woondum Road, Kybong

Price: Offers from $1 million

FOR SALE: Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort, 91 Woondum Road, Kybong

This 57+ acre lifestyle property situated in the sought after Kybong region offers buyers several opportunities.

With dual residences, ultimate privacy and a thriving pet resort business, housing cats and dogs, for short, and long-term stays, this property not only provides the lifestyle you always wanted, but an opportunity for self-employment and income too.

With a list of regular clientele and return, repeat business, Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort is the ultimate lifestyle property with income.

The property would be ideally suited but not limited to someone looking to continue or expand the current business.

The property also provides options for sublease of business, Air B n B, families needing dual living arrangements with or without an employment option or semi-retirement with great income.

