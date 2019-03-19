10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now
WITH Daydream Island Resort reopening and local businesses seeking new staff, now's a good time to be looking for work in the Whitsundays.
Here's our pick of the top 10 jobs on offer today.
Snorkelling guide / coxswain
Hamilton Island Air is looking for an experienced coxswain and snorkelling guide for an immediate start.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Ju1ZwK
School chaplain
Whitsunday Christian College in Cannonvale is looking for a student services officer / chaplain to commence April 1.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2TeGWO6
Skydive all-rounder
Skydive Australia's Airlie Beach crew are looking for all-rounders with a customer service background to start immediately.
The work involves driving, video editing and ground crew.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2uhqdiZ
Daydream Island guest service agents
Ahead of the resort's reopening multiple guest service agent roles are available.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2ub7Kop
Apprentice chef - Collinsville
Collinsville's Opal Ridge Motel is seeking a full-time apprentice chef to join the team at its recently renovated establishment.
Apply if you've already started your apprenticeship and are in your first to fourth year.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ
Bookkeeper - Airlie Beach
Airlie Beach-based business Air Whitsunday Seaplanes is seeking a permanent part-time bookkeeper with at least three years experience for 10-15 hours of work per week.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2TNYPbX
Administration officer - Bowen
Bowen Gumlu Growers Association is looking for a part-time (15-20 hours per week) administration officer.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Y4PL0L
Boilermaker / metal fabricator - Prosperpine
Proserpine roof manufacturer Parnell's Metal Industries is seeking a reliable metal fabricator / boilermaker to take up a full-time position.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Fe9C4X
Retail trainee - Cannonvale
Building supplier and hardware retailer Poters is looking for a full-time retail trainee for its Cannonvale store.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ
Apprentice chef - Airlie Beach
An Airlie Beach bar and grill is on the hunt for a full-time apprentice chef in their first, second or third year.
See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ