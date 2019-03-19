10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

10 jobs in the Whitsundays on offer right now

WITH Daydream Island Resort reopening and local businesses seeking new staff, now's a good time to be looking for work in the Whitsundays.

Here's our pick of the top 10 jobs on offer today.

Snorkelling guide / coxswain

Hamilton Island Air is looking for an experienced coxswain and snorkelling guide for an immediate start.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Ju1ZwK

School chaplain

Whitsunday Christian College in Cannonvale is looking for a student services officer / chaplain to commence April 1.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2TeGWO6

Skydive all-rounder

Skydive Australia's Airlie Beach crew are looking for all-rounders with a customer service background to start immediately.

The work involves driving, video editing and ground crew.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2uhqdiZ

Daydream Island guest service agents

Ahead of the resort's reopening multiple guest service agent roles are available.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2ub7Kop

Apprentice chef - Collinsville

Collinsville's Opal Ridge Motel is seeking a full-time apprentice chef to join the team at its recently renovated establishment.

Apply if you've already started your apprenticeship and are in your first to fourth year.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ

Bookkeeper - Airlie Beach

Airlie Beach-based business Air Whitsunday Seaplanes is seeking a permanent part-time bookkeeper with at least three years experience for 10-15 hours of work per week.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2TNYPbX

Administration officer - Bowen

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association is looking for a part-time (15-20 hours per week) administration officer.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Y4PL0L

Boilermaker / metal fabricator - Prosperpine

Proserpine roof manufacturer Parnell's Metal Industries is seeking a reliable metal fabricator / boilermaker to take up a full-time position.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2Fe9C4X

Retail trainee - Cannonvale

Building supplier and hardware retailer Poters is looking for a full-time retail trainee for its Cannonvale store.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ

Apprentice chef - Airlie Beach

An Airlie Beach bar and grill is on the hunt for a full-time apprentice chef in their first, second or third year.

See the position description here: https://bit.ly/2FjgGOZ