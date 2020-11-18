Menu
FIGHT: Generic pub brawl fight.
Crime

10-person brawl breaks out in Airlie Beach nightclub queue

Laura Thomas
18th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
POLICE say about 10 people were involved in a fight that started in a line for an Airlie Beach nightclub before spilling out on to the road.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Tony Parkinson said the fight broke out on November 15 about 12.15am in the line outside Mama Africa nightclub.

He said about 10 people were involved in the fight, which spilled out on to Main St and towards the taxi rank.

Security guards called officers to the scene where they spoke to three men who were involved in the fight.

Police then arrested a 22-year-old Brisbane man in the Airlie Beach lagoon car park.

The man was issued an $800 infringement notice for public nuisance.

Sgt Parkinson said investigations were continuing to identify the other people involved in the fight.

Whitsunday Times

