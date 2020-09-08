The best place for a ‘daycation’ during holidays

Business leaders are fighting back to save their suburb after coronavirus. Here are ten reasons it’s the best place for a ‘daycation’.

Business leaders are fighting back to save their suburb after coronavirus. Here are ten reasons it’s the best place for a ‘daycation’.

COOLANGATTA business leaders are urging Gold Coasters to plan a daytrip to the southern end during the September school holidays.

OSushi and Earth n Sea Pizza owner Fergus Sillar said ongoing confusion about the border bubble and the cancellation of major events has brought the suburb to its knees.

OSushi owner Fergus Sillar is encouraging Gold Coasters to "day-cay" at Coolangatta ahead of the school holidays. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS.

Mr Sillar said Coolangatta businesses have desperately missed the trade of day-trippers and was keen to remind people about how "fantastic" Coolangatta was.

"Cooly is a fantastic location for a day-stay. We have some of the best beaches and restaurants and we want to remind families this is the place to come," Mr Sillar said.

"We don't get day trippers south of the border and there's hesitancy from people who live in Brisbane because they don't understand the border bubble.

MORE STORIES

■ What readers really think of border closure

■ Six fined and captain charged after controversial yacht trip

"Overall, Coolangatta remains subdued due to border closure on ongoing restrictions on trade."

Division 14 councillor Gail O'Neill confirmed the southern end of the Gold Coast had been "really hurting".

Cr Gail O'Neill hopes day-trippers would return during the school holidays and enjoy all the family-friendly options the southern Gold Coast has to offer. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS.

Ms O'Neill said she hoped day-trippers would return during the school holidays and enjoy all the family-friendly options the region has to offer.

"There are many activities to enjoy here especially if you have children," Ms O'Neill said.

"We have safe swimming beaches that are north facing so they're protected from the wind.

"There's learn-to-surf schools at Greenmount and heaps of little places along the strip to eat including Top Noodle, Grill'd, Mexican and Greek and so many more.

"Coolangatta, Kirra, Rainbow Bay and Tugun businesses are really doing it tough and they need a bit of a leg up at the moment."

10 things to do at Coolangatta

■ Roof top cocktails - Sip on a tasty handmade cocktail while basking in the afternoon sun at the Santeria rooftop bar, above the Pink Hotel. The rooftop bar is available to all guests, however, there is an option to sign up for a guest day pass. Santeria is open from 3 to 8pm, Friday to Sunday.

The Pink Hotel in Coolangatta.

■ Kirra Hill Lookout - Take in the stunning views of the Gold Coast skyline while cooking a sausage sizzle on one of the two supplied barbecues. After dinner, sit back and enjoy the colours of the sunset. Kirra Hill Lookout is at 6 McLean St, Coolangatta.

■ Walk on Water walking track - Experience Aboriginal cultural heritage, sacred sites and beautiful natural scenery, with great birdwatching and photography opportunities during this easy, 30 to 45 minute walk. Starting from Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre, you'll follow a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and walking track through eucalypt forest, woodlands and swamp forests, before emerging among the diverse mangrove communities along Tweed River. Read about the plants, animals, bush tucker and culture of the Minjungbal people from interpretative signage along the way. The walking tracks starts at 17 Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads South.

■ Learn to surf - Spend the day learning to surf at the exquisite Rainbow Bay. Coolangatta Learn to Surf instructors will ensure you're having fun in a safe environment. The former professional surfers provide an easy-to-learn technique that has students up and surfing in the first 20 minutes of the lesson. Contact Coolangatta Learn to Surf on 0417 191 629.

Surf at Snapper Rocks. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

■ Step back in time - Let the kids' imagination run wild while wandering through 20th Century Antiques and Collectables at Coolangatta. There are thousands of retro collectables to keep you occupied for hours.

■ Lunch with a view - Overlook Greenmount Beach while enjoying an icy cold beverage and tasty lunch at the Rainbow Bay Surf Club. The family-friendly club offers lunch specials from Monday to Friday and live music each Sunday from 1pm.

■ Superbank walking track - Soak in the view of some of the world's best beaches during this two kilometre walk. The man-made superbank extends from Snapper Rocks Point, through Rainbow Bay, Greenmount Point, Coolangatta Beach and Kirra.

■ Sky dive - Thrill seekers can enjoy the beauty of the Gold Coast from the best vantage point and land on the soft white sand of Kirra beach. The team at Gold Coast Skydive will teach you about canopy control and safe landing procedures before a 20 minute flight to reach 12,000 feet. After one final check, you'll jump from the plane and hurtle 7500 feet through the sky in 45 seconds.

■ Whale watching - Gold Coasters are fortunate to catch a glimpse of the majestic humpback whale from June to November. Be spellbound as they breach and play in crystal clear water. Either watch from the Point Danger headland, or for an up-close encounter, jump on board a whale watching boat tour.

Whale season has begun. One of the first whales breaches off the waters in the Gold Coast during this year's season with the Surfers Paradise skyline in the background. Picture: WHALES IN PARADISE.

■ Caffeine hit - For those who appreciate a delicious brew of coffee can rest easy knowing they're spoiled for choice. Coolangatta offers dozens of options with most cafes within walking distance of each other. For a cuppa with a view, head to Cafe DBar at 275 Boundary Rd, Coolangatta from 6.30am to 4pm, seven days a week.

Originally published as 10 reasons why you need to visit this Coast suburb