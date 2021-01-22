Menu
NSW Police has released a series of signs that a house is a marijuana hydro house.
Crime

10 signs you’re living next to a hydro house

Jarrard Potter
21st Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Jan 2021 5:41 AM
NSW Police has released a list of some of the most common signs of a grow house after a recent raid in Redfern uncovered a hydroponic house and the seizure of nearly $275,000 of marijuana.

In recent crime statistics, released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, four Clarence Valley suburbs have been identified as hot spots for cultivating marijuana.

The data revealed that Brooms Head, Pillar Valley, Lanitza and Halfway Creek areas experienced a rise in the illegal cultivation of cannabis between October 2019 and September 2020.

The data shows at least two incidents involving cannabis cultivation in either a park, bushland or garden at Brooms Head, while incidents at Lanitza, Pillar Valley and Halfway Creek were identified on residential properties.

Signs of a hydro house can include;

• Increased security measures (roller shutters, fences, vicious dogs in the yard),

• Increased use of electricity,

• Increased use of water,

• Illegal connection to electrical supply,

• Condensation on windows,

• Continual running of generators and lights,

• Disposal of large amounts of garbage,

• Large quantities of chemicals and fertilisers around the premises,

• Locks or other methods in place to prevent access to the electricity meter box,

• Discarded plastic containers and strong odours (fertilisers, liquid and bagged growing cultures).

In 2019, a total of 38 cultivating cannabis incidents were recorded across the Clarence Valley region. This was down slightly from 42 the previous year when Yamba recorded five incidents.

 

Anyone with information about the cultivation and supply of marijuana is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

