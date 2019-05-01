10 unusual things you'll find at Costco Ipswich
FROM diamond rings, to $20k televisions, these are a few of our favourite things... found in store at Costco Ipswich ahead of its opening tomorrow.
10. ONE FOR DAD OR THE KIDS
Grown-up Lego, the Technic crane is recommended for ages 11+ and isn't too bad on the wallet at $240.
9. AHHH, RANCHO RELAXO
Yep, it's an airport-style massage chair. You would be silly not to snap this one off at a $1000 discount for the Ipswich store opening, down to $3999.98.
8. A BICYCLE BUILT FOR TWO
Ever had $700 you weren't quite sure what to do with? Well, the answer is now obvious.
7. POO TICKETS (toilet paper)
Let's face it, if you've got the room, you're best off buying in bulk. It's less than 50c a roll for three-ply.
6. ENOUGH PIZZA FOR THE HUNGRIEST OF TEENS
As one proud staff member said, 18" - you won't find that anywhere else, and for only $14.99.
5. AN AUSTRALIAN STAPLE
The humble Puma hoody. For less than a $20 you can stay warm and look stylish in Puma sports gear. There's also Dickie's, Tommy Hillfiger and Nautica for the more discerning.
4. WHO PARKED IN STORE?
That's right. Just a casual ATV parked in the Costco Ipswich store. You could drive it out of there for the $22,000 price tag surely.
3. A BIG CUDDLY MATE
For about the price of a fancy dinner and wine for two, about $250, you could have this giant teddy bear.
2. AN 88-INCH TELEVISION
And for only a house deposit in Ipswich, about $18,000, the gianormous television you would need a truck to take home could be yours.
1. BLING BLING THE BIGGEST RING
WOW. At 3.6 carats it's definitely a 'rock' and it won't break the bank at only $144,000, on sale from $149,000.