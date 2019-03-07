10 Whitsundays jobs on offer right now

NEW CAREER? Dozens of jobs are on offer in the Whitsundays right now

FROM working with animals to plastering houses, here are 10 jobs available in the Whitsundays today.

1. Plasterers

Wade Johns Plastering is searching for setters to start work immediately at Airlie Beach and surrounding areas. "Great rates” paid to suitably qualified persons.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2ThiKzw

2. Mirage Whitsundays: Resort operations manager

Mirage Whitsundays resort at Airlie Beach is offering a 12-month full-time contract for a resort operations manager. It's a "hands-on” role, and would suit someone with a passion for the hospitality industry who is a "high achiever with a strong work ethic” the job ad states.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2SHsH48

3. Abell Point Marina: Night duty manager

Work a seven day on, seven day off roster for this night manager role at Airlie Beach's Abell Point Marina.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2tPXh1l

4. Bowen PCYC: Program coordinator

Help improve youth driving skills, employment options and community connectedness as a part-time (24-hour week) coordinator of the Braking the Cycle program. Based at the Bowen Police & Community Youth Clubs (PCYC), the pay rate advertised is $28.04/hr

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2NHwBJx

5. Pet groomer

Cannonvale pet store Petstock is looking for a professional in-store groomer to tame the manes of customers' pooches.

Experience with "specific breed clips” is a must, and a passion for pets and ability to lift 20kg safely are among requirements.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2SKC8zF

6. Youth coordinator

Help young people in the region gain work as a part-time youth coordinator for not-for-profit organisation IDEAL Placements.

The organisation is the provider for the Federal Government's Transition to Work program in the Whitsundays.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2HfPtOp

7. Public aquariums: Managing aquarist

Help bring the ocean to life for millions around the world with Advanced Aquarium Technologies, a business that constructs large-scale public aquariums including one being built near Airlie Beach.

The successful applicant will have, among other talents, experience managing and operating public aquariums or large-scale retail or aquaculture systems.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2C5KH2S

8. Porter

Mantra Hotels, Resorts and Apartments at Airlie Beach is on the hunt for a casual porter to join its team.

As the first point of contact for visitors, the successful candidate will create a "genuine and welcoming first impression” and provide exceptional customer service to guests throughout their stay.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2EDk4mh

9. Coles Cannonvale: driver

Coles is looking for a part-time driver for online shopping deliveries from its Cannonvale store. The successful candidate will use a van to deliver fresh products to customers promptly, with pride and with great customer service skills.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2TjZPE4

10. Proserpine: Truck driver

Work for local Proserpine company Warren Transport as an experienced HC (heavy combination truck licenced) driver. Side tipper experience preferred.

Find the job ad here: https://bit.ly/2UhLFjo