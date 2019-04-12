$100 fine for not storing shotgun ammunition properly

IN COURT: Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, as David George Kennedy found out in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

IGNORANCE of the law is not an excuse, as David George Kennedy found out in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kennedy, 54, was charged with failing to securely store small arms ammunition in different parts of a secured area, after police searched his property, on December 27, 2018, and found his shotgun ammunition in a locker.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police interviewed Kennedy on February 24, 2019, and he admitted he stored it there.

"The police were called to the property in relation to a child, who had committed suicide, and they inspected the property and found ammunition in a locker,” she said.

Solicitor Eilidh McCallum, from Macrossan & Amiet, said Mr Kennedy, who bred parrots, owned the shotgun to defend them from feral animals.

"My client worked in the mines for 30 years - he's married with two adult children and the youngest lives at home,” said Ms McCallum.

"He has been a foster father for seven years, with 20 placements over that time. He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and shows extreme remorse,” she said, adding Kennedy was also involved with the Proserpine Rugby League Club.

"He was not aware it was an offence to not store them separately.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he would impose a penalty "a lot lighter” than he would normally.

"You have no previous conviction and are of good character,” he said and fined Kennedy $100 with no conviction recorded.