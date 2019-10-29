Menu
Multiple Fire and Rescue NSW crews have responded. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

100 firefighters rush to huge Sydney fire

by Sarah McPhee
29th Oct 2019 6:10 AM

A unit block has been evacuated as an in inner-Sydney factory fire rages into neighbouring buildings.

Police have warned of traffic disruptions and motorists are being advised to avoid Botany Rd at Alexandria due to the large blaze this morning, which has prompted significant road closures ahead of peak hour.

Emergency services were called out at 2.15am to find a commercial unit well alight.

The fire has been burning for hours. Picture: Bill Hearne
Thirty fire appliances and 100 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which has spread to adjoining buildings, police said.

Officers evacuated five people from a nearby unit block and no injures have been reported.

Plumes of smoke billowed into the air. Picture: Bill Hearne
Botany Rd is closed northbound between Morley Ave and Queen St and one of two southbound lanes on the major thoroughfare is also closed.

There are further closures in place at Beaconsfield Rd and William St, and Beaconsfield Rd and Botany Rd.

Motorists are advised to consider using O'Rior St to get through the area or another alternative route.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alexandria factory fire. Picture: Live Traffic
Alexandria factory fire. Picture: Live Traffic

 

 

It has spread to adjoining buildings. Picture: Bill Hearne
Unit residents were evacuated. Picture: Bill Hearne
Dozens of emergency service workers are onsite. Picture: Bill Hearne
