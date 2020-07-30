100+ people in Mackay, Moranbah and Proserpine courts

Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today:

Mackay Supreme Court Criminal Sittings

KING; MATTHEWS

CARROL;

WILSON, Chloe-June Christine

BEST, Luke Adam

Mackay Magistrates Court

Amos, Beau, Mr

Apted, Christopher, Mr

Astrand, Mitchell Lewis

Bell, Darryl Roy

Brown, Daniel Dwayne, Mr

Colman, Tevin Howard

Dagan, Joshua Ronald

Davis, Aaron James, Mr

Jenkyns, Farren John

Law, Rapheala Naru

Lukanovic, Jai David

Mackinlay, Samantha-Renee Elizabeth

Madge, Nicholas Anthony

Maretapu, Papa Turua

Mascord, Lillyberth Avia

Mcbroom, Joshua Adam, Mr

Mccurley, Tracey Merle, Mrs

Mcdougall, Danielle Louise

Mitchell, Luke Gary

Moffat, Yazmin Melissa

Morgan, Renee Stephanie

Morris, Brock Timothy

Murray, Jonathan Douglas

Scantlebury, Aethan Matthew, Mr

Scott, Jesse John, Mr

Spriggs, Ryan Patrick, Mr

Proserpine Magistrates Court

Degney, Dan Allen

Moranbah Magistrates Court

Agius, James Valentine, Mr

Austin, Robert Aloe, Mr

Barker, Kersty Lee

Batchelor, Natasha Margaret Eileen

Borg, Tyson Zacharie

Brady, Daniel Terrence, Mr

Brandenburg, Stephen Frederick

Brereton, Jamie Lee, Mr

Brooker, Kody Mark

Brown, Stephen John

Caldwell, Catherine Myree

Cappie, Casey Lee

Carrol, Jamie-Lee Ellen

Cole, Shannon

Condon, Joseph Arnold

Crisp, Trevor Andrew

Department Of Transport & Main Roads

Drewett, James Darren

Earl, Therese Bridget

Eckert, Joanne May

Edwards, Jodi Kym, Miss

Falkner, Shannon Luke

Fenwick, Jonathan William, Mr

Finnis, Ryan James

Fox, Ryan Michael

Graham-Thompson, Sondra Lillian

Grove, Zack Mathew

Hay, Ashley Storm, Miss

Hennessey, Joshua Andrew, Mr

Herlihy, Justin Karl, Mr

Hill, Sam Malcolm, Mr

Howton, Lucus Steven, Mr

Hutchinson, Stanley Scott Tamarua

James, Cooper Samuel

Jones, Taylor Dennis

Jordan, Kyle Robert, Mr

Karaitiana, Summa-Rose

Kellaway, Leon Vincent, Mr

Kopana, Gabriel John Ricky, Mr

Laming, Peter Douglas, Mr

Landwehr, Jamie Kristopher

Lee, Gabrielle Eden

Lenske, Luke David, Mr

Lommerse, Alison Kathleen

Louw, Alan Bradley, Mr

Lucas, John Leird

Mackay, Geoffery James

Mahon, Brendan James

Mangavoulakis, Kosta

Mcallister, Guy Terrence, Mr

Mccormick, Quinton John

Milne, Graeme

Mohamed, Isgaak

Morgan, Malerie Marie

Morris, Codey James

Morrison, Jack

Morton, Robert Leslie

Muller, Ashton Elise

Nebauer, Christopher James

Oldfield, Cain Ryan

Oldfield, Steven David

Palmer, Dylan Tod

Pitt, Buddy Eroy David

Ruhi, Jake

Sauer, Zachary Ronald

Simpson, Mark Wayne, Mr

Smith, Joshua Thomas, Mr

Stevens, Andrew Ross

Stirling, Tyrone James, Mr

Stockwell, Michael Robert, Mr

Thompson, Danielle Joy, Miss

Thompson, Jordan Robert, Mr

Thomsen, Chantelle Lee

Thomsen, Crystal Vyanne

Thomsen, Tamika Rose

Zivkovic, Stephen