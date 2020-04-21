Menu
Rural Fire Service Mackay area director Andrew Houley said the coronavirus “nuisance” had slowed down cool burns and limited recruitment.
100 recruits stuck in online fire training limbo

Zizi Averill
21st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ONLINE training for volunteer firefighters was as effective as jumping into a tiger cage after watching a YouTube tutorial, Rural Fire Service area director Andrew Houley joked.

He said more than 100 new Mackay region recruits were stuck in limbo as brigades were unable to conduct in-person training sessions.

While online courses are available, he said the ability to respond to the danger and adrenaline at the fire line could not be taught online.

"The reality of it is, it's just not the same," he said.

Like a ringmaster jumping into a tiger's cage, Mr Houley said, firefighters needed first-hand experience managing a fire.

"(They can't) just get into the cage," he said.

Rural Fire Service Mackay area director Andrew Houley said the pandemic had created a “logistic nightmare” when co-ordinating cool season burns.
Usually new recruits are trained at the fire line during the cool season by helping with planned burns, Mr Houley said.

But due to social distancing requirements only a few firefighters have been able to help out with these controlled fires.

Mr Houley said the pandemic had created a "logistic nightmare" for the RFS, with more vehicles needed to transport fewer firefighters to cool burns.

He said the coronavirus "nuisance" had slowed the service's winter schedule, particularly a 32km burn in Finch Hatton.

"We've got to go early … but it's taking long than it should," he said.

Information days and shed meetings have also been cancelled, limited the brigade's ability to recruit the next round of volunteers.

