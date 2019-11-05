Menu
A C-17A Globemaster III will be one of the planes taking part in today’s exercises.
100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

Ashley Pillhofer
5th Nov 2019 10:12 AM
THREE 100,000kg aircraft will zigzag over Queensland as part of an annual low-level flying exercise with the United States air force.

The three C-17A Globemaster III aircraft will fly between the Whitsundays, Fraser Island and the Sunshine Coast occasionally dropping to altitudes of 100m.

A statement from the Department of Defence said the training would simulate airdrops of equipment in regional areas to improve the abilities of the US and Australia's joint operations.

Two of the aircraft are part of the Royal Australian Air Force and the third part of the United States air force.

The planes will take off at high altitude from RAAF Base Amberley and commence low-level navigation and tactical formation manoeuvres near Pinnacle Point in the Whitsundays about 1.30pm.

They will continue over Silversmith Island, Sandy Cope, South of Fraser Island, Rainbow Beach, Noosa and the Sunshine Coast Airport, before returning to Amberley at 3pm.

defence exercise defence force raaf
Mackay Daily Mercury

