$1000 boost for those struggling after cyclone

Rebecca Woods and owner of Anderson Scaffolding, Luke Anderson.
Rebecca Woods and owner of Anderson Scaffolding, Luke Anderson. Peter Carruthers

LUKE Anderson is the first to admit his scaffolding business has done well financially in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Now it's his turn to give back.

From now until Christmas, Mr Anderson is giving away $1000 a week to worthy Whitsunday families, couples or individuals who may be doing it tough since the March disaster.

"I'm just really hoping that by me doing this, it will prompt other businesses to do the same," he said.

The recipients will be selected by Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre's executive officer Rebecca Woods, who was overwhelmed by the generous offer from MrAnderson.

She also hoped the gesture would encourage other businesses to dig deep for the many families and locals she met who were desperate for a helping hand since the cyclone.

People such as Mandalay solo mum of three Crystal Allen, who broke down in tears when she heard she was the first recipient of MrAnderson's generosity.

She and her three children, aged eight, nine and 14, lost "practically everything" in the March disaster.

At their lowest ebb in the ensuing weeks, they were all huddled together on one mattress in their dilapidated three-bedroom rental to keep warm.

"I literally cried and cried when I heard the news (of the $1000 windfall)," said MsAllen, who is planning to buy a trampoline for her children.

