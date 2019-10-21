Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 1000 Whitsunday customers were left with no power after an outage due to emergency repairs.
More than 1000 Whitsunday customers were left with no power after an outage due to emergency repairs.
Breaking

1000+ customers were affected by power outage

Shannen McDonald
by
21st Oct 2019 2:54 PM

A power outage has left 1058 Ergon Energy customers in the dark across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale. 

Ergon Energy reported the outage about 2.15pm, after a loss of supply due to damage requiring emergency repairs resulting in the power being cut for close to 45 minutes. 

It is unknown when the power will be returned. 

Areas affected include Airlie Esplande, Shute Harbour Rd, Broadwater Rd, Boarder Dr, Island Drive, Shingley Dr, Woodwark Crest, Altmann Ave. 

Power returned to the area at 3pm. 

black out cannonvale ergon power outage shute harbour rd whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

    premium_icon Man charged with attempted murder after police shooting

    News He faces five charges including serious assault of police, break and enter.

    Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    premium_icon Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    Council News Did someone say glamping in the Whitsundays?

    Iconic Whitsunday beachside cafe is on the move

    premium_icon Iconic Whitsunday beachside cafe is on the move

    News You've probably enjoyed a coffee from this beachside location.

    LAST CHANCE: Nominate your community hero today

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Nominate your community hero today

    News Time is running out to highlight the heros in your community. Pride of Australia...

    • 21st Oct 2019 2:57 PM