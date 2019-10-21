1000+ customers were affected by power outage

More than 1000 Whitsunday customers were left with no power after an outage due to emergency repairs.

A power outage has left 1058 Ergon Energy customers in the dark across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

Ergon Energy reported the outage about 2.15pm, after a loss of supply due to damage requiring emergency repairs resulting in the power being cut for close to 45 minutes.

It is unknown when the power will be returned.

Areas affected include Airlie Esplande, Shute Harbour Rd, Broadwater Rd, Boarder Dr, Island Drive, Shingley Dr, Woodwark Crest, Altmann Ave.

Power returned to the area at 3pm.