Menu
Login
Man fined $1000 for jumping on car.
Man fined $1000 for jumping on car. FILE
News

$1000 fine for jumping on car

by Monique Preston
26th Jan 2019 7:00 AM

AN ENGLISHMAN who jumped on a car in Airlie Beach has been fined $1000 and ordered to pay for the damage he caused.

Jacob Cameron Mee, 24, of Ilkley in the UK, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage.

The court heard Mee climbed onto the car, stood on the roof and stomped on it in Airlie Beach's Main St at 12.30am on January 6.

When fining Mee, magistrate Ron Muirhead said the incident was "brought about by drinking too much alcohol”, but said that was "no excuse” for his behaviour.

While Mee's solicitor asked for a good behaviour bond for his client, Mr Muirhead disagreed with the request.

"If you get a serious crime, you get a serious penalty,” he said.

As well as the fine, Mr Muirhead ordered Mee pay $1453 that day in restitution to the car's owner for the damage he had caused.

No conviction was recorded against Mee by the court.

court jumping on car proserpine magistrates court wilful damage
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    VMR call-outs up significantly in 2018

    VMR call-outs up significantly in 2018

    News Medical evacuations almost double for VMR Whitsunday last year.

    Near drowning at Hamilton Island

    Near drowning at Hamilton Island

    News A boy is in a serious, but stable condition.

    Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

    Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

    News Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

    Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear

    Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear

    News Whitsunday community pays tribute to 'local character' Bear