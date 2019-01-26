$1000 fine for jumping on car
AN ENGLISHMAN who jumped on a car in Airlie Beach has been fined $1000 and ordered to pay for the damage he caused.
Jacob Cameron Mee, 24, of Ilkley in the UK, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage.
The court heard Mee climbed onto the car, stood on the roof and stomped on it in Airlie Beach's Main St at 12.30am on January 6.
When fining Mee, magistrate Ron Muirhead said the incident was "brought about by drinking too much alcohol”, but said that was "no excuse” for his behaviour.
While Mee's solicitor asked for a good behaviour bond for his client, Mr Muirhead disagreed with the request.
"If you get a serious crime, you get a serious penalty,” he said.
As well as the fine, Mr Muirhead ordered Mee pay $1453 that day in restitution to the car's owner for the damage he had caused.