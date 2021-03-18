1000 jobs: Qld resources and energy sector hiring

The Queensland resources and energy sector is on the hunt for more workers.

There are more than 1000 job opportunities in the market with the greatest shortage in mining, electrical and mechanical engineers as well as diesel mechanics, operators and drillers.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the state's resources sector supported more than 420,000 jobs, and despite COVID-19, international market conditions and commodity price fluctuations the sector was continuing to hire staff.

"The resources sector already supports one in six jobs across the state and is playing a central role in helping Queensland work, earn and employ its way through COVID," he said.

"Right now the resources sector is offering more than 1000 opportunities for Queensland jobseekers, both in Brisbane and in the regions."

According to online job portal Seek, there are currently more than 1000 vacancies in mining, resources and energy across the state.

There are currently 330 jobs available in Brisbane; 307 in Mackay and Coalfields; 84 in Townsville; 59 in Cairns and Far North; 61 in Mount Isa; 61 in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast; 76 in Gladstone; 29 in Toowoomba and Darling Downs and 11 in Bundaberg, Wide Bay-Burnett.

Mr Macfarlane said the sector was working hard and having increasing success in attracting more women, more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and more young Queenslanders to join the industry.

"The resources and energy sector uses cutting edge technology and is at the forefront of delivering the full energy mix, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy and battery storage technologies, so there is a lot to offer potential employees looking for new opportunities," he said.

"I strongly encourage people who want to be part of an industry that is all about finding energy solutions to consider a career in resources."

