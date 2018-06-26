10,000 Origin tickets still up for grabs

Queensland fans during Game II at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. The NRL is hoping fans will still come along for Game III at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/David Moir

NRL officials are confident the remaining 10,000 tickets to the final State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium will sell out, despite Queensland losing the series on Sunday night.

Queensland fans had been desperately hoping the Maroons could even the series in Sydney to set up a blockbuster decider at Suncorp Stadium on July 11 for their only home game of the series.

But the match became a dead rubber when NSW ran out winners at ANZ Stadium, adding to their win in Melbourne in the series opener.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the Brisbane game, but many fans seem to have been holding off buying tickets, which could cost a family of four between $345 to $825, until after Game Two.

An NRL spokesman said ticket sales had been strong and he expected fans from both states to snap up the final seats in the 52,500-seat stadium.

"Queenslanders are fiercely loyal to their Origin side, so we would expect them to turn up to support their team in the final match," he said. "We would also expect a lot of Blues supporters to make the trip to Queensland after seeing the quality of Origin II. So we are very confident of a strong crowd at Suncorp for Origin III."