$100,000 lotto win for 'over the moon' Ballina woman

A BALLINA woman has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot first prize.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she "cried tears of joy" after winning $100,000 in yesterday's draw.

The woman was initially in disbelief when NSW Lotteries officials contacted her to break the life-changing news.

"No. You're just joking, aren't you?" she questioned.

"Are you fair dinkum? I can't believe it. Oh dear."

The woman revealed before this major win she was "over the moon" and would use her unexpected windfall as a nest egg.

NSW Lotteries officials said she took a moment to let the news of her unexpected windfall sink in, before breaking down with tears of joy.

"This is a god-send," she said.

"I can't explain what this means to me. Thank you, thank you."

The woman revealed she had been playing lottery religiously for decades.

"I've been playing for 37 years and have never missed putting the lotto on," she said.

"I've put bought a ticket every single week since 1982 and have never won anything like this. The only thing I have ever won is a Christmas cake."

The happy winner explained she needed some time to think about exactly how she will use her windfall.

The woman purchased her winning entry of one random number at Quay West News in Ballina.

Quay West News owner Justine Smith said the store was buzzing with excitement after selling the winning entry.

"We get just as much joy out of the win as if we had won the prize for ourselves," she exclaimed.

"It's so lovely to be part of it. What a great way to start the year."

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $36.52 million for draw 1199 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.71 million for draw 10267.