Bidding frenzy as Ooshies run out

While Woolworths has been forced to cut short its popular Ooshies promotion due to depleted stock, online auctions for the rarest of the items are ramping up.

Woolworths experienced significantly higher demand for the Disney range, even compared to last year's highly successful Lion King Ooshies.

Rare Woody Woolworths Ooshie on sale on eBay for $2000. Pic: eBay

Families, who have been collecting Ooshies, which are available for every $30 spent at Woolworths, were left devastated on Monday when it was announced the stock was almost completely gone, with many worried about how they would finish their collection.

Already on eBay, some of the "special rare" Disney Ooshies, including furry Thor and The Child (The Mandalorian) have created bidding wars.

One of the furry Thor Ooshies is bidding currently at $906.00, with 24 bids made so far for the collector's item.

It comes just days after a Woolworths shopper cashed in on an "ultra rare" furry Baby Yoda Ooshie, selling it on eBay for a whopping $12,100.

Ultra rare Furry Thor Oosie has over 20 bids on eBay – currently nearly at $1,000

Others, including rare Glitter Elsa and Woody Ooshies have been put on sale for over $5000, while some low scale Ooshies are available for roughly $50, but Woolworths say they do not approve the resale of the collection range.

"The Disney+ Ooshies are a Disney Collector's item and we do not encourage resale of these items," a Woolworths spokesman said.

"Our Disney+ Ooshies have proven extraordinarily popular with customers, to the point we had to conclude the program early due to customers collecting the last of our stock.

Ultra rare Disney+ Ooshie spotted on eBay for $12,100

Rare Ooshie for sale on eBay. Pic: eBay

"These collectibles take more than 12 months to plan and the quantity produced is based on our experience of running many collectable campaigns that we've previously offered."

Woolworths apologised for any frustration or disappointment families may be feeling by the stock run-out.

"For those who are still looking to finish their sets, we recommend safely swapping extras or duplicates with family and friends who have also been collecting."

Rare Ooshie for sale on eBay. Pic: eBay

One woman claimed she spent $300 on groceries but was still unable to collect the 13 Ooshies she had earned.

"I don't think this is fair, you promote this kind of thing and it's not the first time, so you should be well aware of the demand," she wrote on the Woolworths Facebook page.

Woolworths say they apologise for any frustration caused by ending the promotion early. Photograph Dallas Kilponen/PPR

"I at least feel that I should have been given a voucher to redeem the 13 that was owed, I missed out on Bonus Flybuys points with Coles to shop with you for the ooshies and no warning, just 'oh well bad luck' is very disappointing."

Another wrote: "My children will be shattered not to have completed the set".

Families looking to complete their Disney Ooshies collection can also look on Facebook Marketplace where other collectors are searching for families to swap with.

Originally published as $10k and climbing: Bidding frenzy as Ooshies run out